Sunrise Radio - Official Site

News
Plans to provide more care for people recovering from a spell in hospital
Leeds City Council and its partners, including Leeds Community Healthcare Trust, have been awarded a multi-million-pound contract to provide 72 community beds across the city.
Men encouraged to use ‘Clare’s Law’ when suffering domestic abuse
Just one male has made an approach or had an application made on their behalf to the West Yorkshire Police Authority under The Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme – also known as “Clare’s Law.”
Arrest after boy stabbed in Salford
Police have made an arrest after a boy was stabbed in Salford.
Police continuing search for Denholme man
West Yorkshire Police are continuing their search for a man missing from Denholme.
Showbiz
Shocking! Criminal Complaint Filed Against Shraddha Kapoor
A prominent clothing brand has filed a criminal case against Shraddha Kapoor for not honouring her contract. They have alleged in court that Shraddha hasn't promoted the clothing brand despite signing the contract to do so.
A fuming Aamir Khan beefs up security on the sets of Thugs of Hindostan after his look gets leaked
Aamir Khan is really angry. Why? His look from Thugs of Hindostan was the talking point last week and now he is fuming over it.
Chopra, Not 'Chopa': Twitter loses it after announcer mispronounces Priyanka's name
Priyanka Chopra, looked pretty damn flawless dressed in a custom-made glittering white Balmain gown as she acquitted herself with honours while co-presenting an Emmy with Blackish actor Anthony Anderson (to John Oliver for Outstanding Variety Talk Series).
Here's why Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai will not go to America in the third part
Sanjay Dutt, who has started promoting his comeback movie "Bhoomi", on Saturday said scripting of the next Munna Bhai series is in progress but it will not be on the lines of "Munna Bhai Chale America".
Featured on Sunrise Radio
Legal Show
Once a fortnight we dedicate a show to discussing legal issues and family / matrimonial law in particular. Alternate Friday mornings between 9am-11pm. In association with Kamrans Solicitors.
Live broadcast from Mosque
Every Friday night between 9.30pm-10pm we broadcast live programming from the Tabligh-ul-Islam mosque in the Westgate area of Bradford.
Alim OnAir
Have you a question about the religious, cultural or tradition aspect of Islam? Then join Hazrat Maulana Fazal Dad in the weekly show every Friday between 8-9pm.
Remix Saturdays
Every Saturday evening we turn to remixes of hit songs to get you in the Saturday night party mood! Every Saturday between 5pm - 8pm
Latest Galleries
Asian Wedding Experience 2017
Missed it? Then YOU MISSED OUT! AWE17 took place on 29th Jan 2017 at The Mere in Knutsford. Sunrise Radio were official media partners for the event and Raj hosted. #sunriseradio
Ranveer Singh & Vaani Kapoor at Cafe Akbar's Bradford
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor make an appearance at Cafe Akbar's Bradford. #sunriseradio
The National Asian Wedding Show - Yorkshire 2017
National Asian Wedding Show (Yorkshire) at Cedar Court Hotel Bradford. Check out the pics #sunriseradio
Asian Media Awards 2016
Asian Media Awards took place on 27th October 2016 at Hilton Deansgate Manchester. Sunrise Radio won the Regional Radio Station of the Year award. Check out some the pics from the night #sunriseradio