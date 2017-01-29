Sunrise Radio - Official Site

  • Legal Show Legal Show

    Once a fortnight we dedicate a show to discussing legal issues and family / matrimonial law in particular. Alternate Friday mornings between 9am-11pm. In association with Kamrans Solicitors.

  • Live broadcast from Mosque Live broadcast from Mosque

    Every Friday night between 9.30pm-10pm we broadcast live programming from the Tabligh-ul-Islam mosque in the Westgate area of Bradford.

  • Alim OnAir Alim OnAir

    Have you a question about the religious, cultural or tradition aspect of Islam? Then join Hazrat Maulana Fazal Dad in the weekly show every Friday between 8-9pm.

  • Remix Saturdays Remix Saturdays

    Every Saturday evening we turn to remixes of hit songs to get you in the Saturday night party mood! Every Saturday between 5pm - 8pm

